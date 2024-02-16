Hoffmann Green posts 78% YoY increase in sales volumes

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has reported revenue of EUR6m in 2023, a 2.7 times increase on the previous year. According to the company, over the past three years, revenue has multiplied by 12, indicative of what it calls its "uninterrupted growth trajectory". Revenue for 2023 corresponds to EUR4m from the sales of cements, mainly H-UKR technology, and EUR2m from the licensing contract signed with the Saudi Shurfah Group.

Sales volumes for the 12-month period came in at over 21,300t, up 78 per cent YoY but slightly below the target of 24,000t. This represents a 12-fold increase in volumes sold since 2021. Overall, the company has strengthened its order book to more than 260,000t by the end of 2023, an increase of 20,000t over the previous year.

According to the company, 2023 was also shaped by the diversification of the its customer portfolio through the signing of several partnerships with key players such as Point P, SPIE Batignolles and, more recently, the group Les Mousquetaires. “This latest agreement includes the distribution of low-carbon cements in more than 600 stores under the Bricomarché, Bricorama, Brico Cash and Tridôme brands, targeting the significant individuals market for the first time,” it said.

The company has also signed an exclusive 22-year licensing agreement with Shurfah Group to build several Hoffmann Green units in Saudi Arabia to contribute to the decarbonisation of the country's construction sector. In exchange for the industrial and technological transfer, Hoffmann Green has received an entry fee of EUR2m from Shurfah. The agreement also includes fixed and variable annual royalties based on sales generated by the commercialisation of Hoffmann cements in Saudi Arabia.





