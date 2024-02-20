Cementos Molins appoints Javier Sueiras as CIO

ICR Newsroom By 20 February 2024

Spain-based Cementos Molins has named Javier Sueiras as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO).



Mr Sueiras will lead the IT Solutions and Services area, focussing on promoting strategic technology and digital initiatives. His responsibilities includes the development and implementation of new processes and advanced technological solutions to enhance different areas of Cementos Molins, improving customer experience and operational efficiency.



He graduated as an industrial engineering at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and completed post-graduate studies in management and business leadership at IESE, ESADE and Georgetown.



Mr Sueiras expressed his excitement, commenting: “I am delighted to join the Cementos Molins team. I am convinced that my experience in projects with a strong technological component in the fields of technology, digital transformation and innovation will help Cementos Molins face the new challenges in the IT area and consolidate the strategic pillars of digitalisation and growth of the company."



In addition, Cementos Molins appointed Rocco Lisi as head of the digital area, working directly under direction of the CIO. Mr Lisi brings more than 20 years of experience in consulting, leading technology and digital transformation projects in various countries and sectors. He graduated as a telecommunications engineer at the University of Naples Federico II, followed by post-graduate studies in digitalisation.









Published under