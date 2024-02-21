CemNet.com » Cement News » SungShin Cement swings into the black in 2023

SungShin Cement swings into the black in 2023

By ICR Newsroom
21 February 2024


South Korea-based SungShin Cement reported a preliminary and unaudited revenue of KRW1.113trn (US$832,886) in 2023, up from KRW1.03trn in 2022.

The company’s operating profit surged from KRW1.83bn in 2022 to KRW77.73bn in 2023 while net profit reached KRW65.75bn in 2023, a significant turnaround when compared with a loss of KRW26.47bn in 2022.

SungShin operates the 11.3Mta Danyang integrated plant in Danyang-gun and the 0.5Mta Bugang grinding unit in Cheongwon-gun.

