SungShin Cement swings into the black in 2023

ICR Newsroom By 21 February 2024

South Korea-based SungShin Cement reported a preliminary and unaudited revenue of KRW1.113trn (US$832,886) in 2023, up from KRW1.03trn in 2022.



The company’s operating profit surged from KRW1.83bn in 2022 to KRW77.73bn in 2023 while net profit reached KRW65.75bn in 2023, a significant turnaround when compared with a loss of KRW26.47bn in 2022.



SungShin operates the 11.3Mta Danyang integrated plant in Danyang-gun and the 0.5Mta Bugang grinding unit in Cheongwon-gun.

Published under