Eqiom to boost Lumbres capacity by 57%

29 February 2024

Eqiom, part of Ireland’s CRH group, has announced plans to increase the cement production capacity at its Lumbres plant in France from 0.7Mta to 1.1Mta by 2026, marking a 57 per cent expansion. The EUR300m investment will include the installation of a new kiln, which aims to lower the plant’s CO 2 emissions by 20 per cent, reduce its NO x emissions by 40 per cent, cut its SO 2 emissions by 80 per cent, and reduce the facility’s fuel consumption by around 35 per cent.

