Eqiom to boost Lumbres capacity by 57%

Eqiom, part of Ireland’s CRH group, has announced plans to increase the cement production capacity at its Lumbres plant in France from 0.7Mta to 1.1Mta by 2026, marking a 57 per cent expansion. The EUR300m investment will include the installation of a new kiln, which aims to lower the plant’s CO2 emissions by 20 per cent, reduce its NOx emissions by 40 per cent, cut its SO2 emissions by 80 per cent, and reduce the facility’s fuel consumption by around 35 per cent.Published under Cement News
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email