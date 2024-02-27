Martin Engineering expands in Italy

27 February 2024

US-based bulk handling equipment specialist Martin Engineering has opened a new facility in Italy. The move follows a restructuring of the company’s Italian business to help improve growth and enhance customer service.

Having been present in Italy for more than 30 years, the move to a new warehouse near Monza forms part of the company’s strategy to widen its ability to solve bulk handling problems in sectors such as recycling, glass, steel, paper and ports. The company’s range of CleanScrape cleaners will also now be launched in the Italian market for the first time.

According to Agg-Net, Martin Engineering’s Italy business will be led by Matteo Manghi, sales manager, and Simone Farina, administration and accounts manager. Commenting on the new facility, Mr Manghi said, “It’s an exciting time for Martin Engineering in Italy as we now have the capability to apply our bulk handling expertise in new ways to solve problems for customers in a broader range of industries. Our new facility gives us the space to assemble and distribute our products for installation by our team of trained specialist service technicians.”

