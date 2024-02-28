ACT selected for The Buildings and Climate Global Farm event

28 February 2024

ACT, Ecocem's groundbreaking low-carbon cement technology, has been selected to showcase at 'The Buildings and Climate Global Farm', that will build on the progress made at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).



Ecocem’s ACT has already received a European Technical Assessment. This confirms ACT as a safe, high performance, scalable, low-carbon, and energy efficient alternative to traditional cement, claims Ecocem. It opens a route to full commercialisation for the technology by 2026 and provides the opportunity for the cement and concrete industries to do likewise.



ACT is a scalable breakthrough cement technology that combines a range of technical innovations with the use of widely available low-carbon materials for rapid and competitive decarbonisation of cement production by as a much as 70 per cent, claims Ecocem.

The Forum, co-organised by the French Government the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with the support of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (Global ABC) will take place on 7-8 March 2024 in Paris, France. It follows the successful launch of the Buildings Breakthrough at COP28 at the end of 2023. That initiative supported by 28 governments and the European Commission, among others, aspires to make near-zero-emission and resilient buildings the new normal by 2030. The Forum will be an opportunity for senior government officials and leaders in the construction sector, along with other stakeholders, to transform the way buildings are constructed.

Governments will be invited to endorse a common declaration outlining shared principles and a cooperation framework for global efforts to achieve decarbonisation and climate change resilience in the buildings sector. All stakeholders of the buildings sector will be invited to make specific commitments to support the Forum’s ambition.

