Heidelberg Materials supports German Vice Chancellor's stance on CCS

28 February 2024

Germany's Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck, has presented a legislative bill containing amendments to the law on carbon storage, and guidelines for a German carbon management strategy. The announcement on 26 February 2024 represents a significant change in German policy, as carbon capture and storage (CCS) is currently banned in the country.

Mr Habeck stressed that Germany cannot meet its climate targets without CCS. In addition, the technology for CCS is important for the competitiveness of German industry. However, Habeck still rules out carbon storage onshore.

At the press conference, Habeck received support from Dr Dominik von Achten, CEO of Heidelberg Materials, currently well underway on building the world's first CO2 capture plant for the cement industry in Brevik, Norway.

Published under