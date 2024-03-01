CEMEX pioneers micronisation for decarbonised cement

01 March 2024

CEMEX is decreasing CO 2 emissions in cement production by reducing the size of clinker particles. This process, called micronisation, when combined with the use of proprietary admixtures, allows cement to significantly reduce its clinker factor per tonne of cement, thereby minimising its carbon footprint. Additionally, clinker micronisation has the added feature of maintaining the specified development strength required by the highest global cement standards.

CEMEX's clinker micronisation process, pioneered by its Research and Development Center in Switzerland, offers a creative alternative to traditional clinker grinding, enhancing efficiency and significantly boosting strength of the final product. Industrial scale production trials have validated initial R&D findings.

The adoption of clinker micronisation has the potential to reduce the clinker factor in cement products up to 50 per cent, which would significantly accelerate progress towards the company’s decarbonisation goals.

"We are finding new ways to boost our decarbonisation roadmap in the production of cement and concrete" said Fernando A González, CEO of CEMEX. “We remain committed to achieving our ambitious 2030 decarbonisation goals on the path to becoming a Net Zero company by 2050.”

Micronised clinker offers additional decarbonisation benefits in concrete. Concretes produced with CEMEX's micronised clinker require less cement to reach the desired strength performance, further reducing the CO 2 footprint.

