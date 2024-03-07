Arabian Cement Company sees profits surge in 2023

07 March 2024

Egypt's Arabian Cement Company has reported net sales of EGP5.93bn (US$119.67m) in the year ended 31 December 2023, up from EGP4.55bn in the same period in the previous year.

Gross profit advanced from EGP904.85m in 2022 to EGP1.33bn the following year. Net profit for the year after tax improved from EGP342.5m to EGP688m over the same timeframe, while earnings per share increased from EGP0.89 to EGP1.79.

The company currently has a cement production capacity of 5Mta and a clinker capacity of 4.2Mta.

