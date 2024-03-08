Cementos Molins appoints new CEO

08 March 2024

Cementos Molins has appointed Marcos Cela as the new CEO. He succeeds Julio Rodríguez, who has held the job for the last nine years. The change comes after Rodríguez’s request to resign from his duties as the company's chief executive officer, and will be effective as of end of June, following the Shareholders Annual General Meeting, when Mr Cela’s appointment is to be officially confirmed.



The change in the company’s leadership is the result of a carefully-planned process that took place during the last year-and-a-half, as Julio Rodríguez informed the company’s board of his intention to step down from his role. Since then, Cementos Molins’ board carried out a thorough internal and external evaluation process which has concluded with the appointment of Marcos Cela valuing his professional experience, company and markets know-how, leadership skills and personal attributes. The appointment of Marcos Cela has been unanimous among all board members with Julio Rodríguez’s full support.



Marcos Cela stated: "My appointment as CEO of Cementos Molins represents a personal and professional challenge and, after 20 years at Cementos Molins, I am thrilled to take on this responsibility and feel well prepared for it. I want to thank the board of directors for their trust and I’m proud to succeed a leader like Julio, with a solid track record, who has led Cementos Molins strategic transformation and with whom I have had the opportunity to work closely on the development of multiple strategic initiatives."

