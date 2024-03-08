UltraTech commissions solar panels at Awarpur plant

08 March 2024

UltraTech’s Awarpur Cement Works, has installed a series of floating solar photovoltaic panels (FSPVs) in two water reservoirs of 3600m2 area, located in the mines area within the unit premises.



With a DC capacity of 4.096MWp (3.30MW AC), the solar project consists of around 7600 solar panels. The project has the potential to generate 6173MWh solar energy annually. This solar power plant will help to reduce ~6000Mt of CO 2 emission annually, which is equivalent to the sequestration benefits of 2,700,000 matured trees.



The project has been installed under captive mode in which UltraTech will consume 100 per cent of the power generated. The water reservoirs were created as part of the unit’s water harvesting initiatives and have a total capacity of 110,000m3 of water. The placement of solar panels on the water reservoirs, will not only generate energy but also help reduce water loss due to evaporation by up to ~70 per cent.



Energy transition at UltraTech

As of 3QFY24, UltraTech has 719MW of green energy capacity, which includes 264MW of WHRS installed capacity and 455MW of contracted renewable energy. Cumulatively, this translates to 24 per cent of UltraTech’s current energy requirements.

