Hoffmann Green extends contract with Bouygues Immobilier

11 March 2024

Hoffmann Green has announced a two-year extension of its partnership with Bouygues Immobilier, a key player in the French real estate development sector with a 70-year track record in the market. Signed in May 2022, the initial contract has been extended to 31 December 2025.

According to Hoffmann Green, the renewal of its collaboration with Bouygues Immobilier reflects the success of the first innovative and sustainable projects realised with Hoffmann zero per cent clinker cement. Hoffmann cement is increasingly used in Bouygues Immobilier projects, as it does not require any change in terms of application. It has now been used on over 15 projects throughout France.

