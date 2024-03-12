Eastern Province Cement net profit up 39%

Saudi Arabia-based Eastern Province Cement Co reported a 38.5 per cent advance in net profit to SAR198m (US$52.8m) in 2023 when compared with SAR143m in 2022.
The company’s sales increased 25.6 per cent YoY to SAR985m from SAR784m.
Earnings per share reached SAR2.30 in 2023, up from SAR1.67 in the year-ago period.
