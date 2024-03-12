Hoffmann Green extends reach in western France

12 March 2024

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signature of a commercial partnership with Groupe Tartarin, a company based in Vienne, western France, which manufactures a wide range of ready-to-use cements.

Founded in 1923, Groupe Tartarin offers a wide range of ready-to-use cements to meet specific needs, from garages to garden sheds and industrial buildings. Based in the Vienne region of France, Tartarin is a key local player in the construction industry, supporting its customers from the planning application stage right through to ready-to-use delivery, with a commitment to quality, speed and availability.

This agreement involves supplying Hoffmann Green Cement's clinker-free cements to Groupe Tartarin's network of ready-to-use cement plants, which are dedicated to the production of cement for the group's buildings, particularly at Mazerolles and Chasseneuil du Poitou.

According to Hoffmann Green, this agreement not only confirms its commitment to decarbonising the construction sector, but also extends its geographical reach in Western France.

Commenting on the agreement, Nicolas Tartarin, CEO of Groupe Tartarin, said, “This partnership with Hoffmann Green reflects the Groupe Tartarin's commitment to decarbonising its business while preserving the quality of its concrete. Thanks to this collaboration and the use of Hoffmann Green's clinker-free cement, we are able to implement an innovative and environmentally friendly solution in the construction of our buildings, while guaranteeing the quality we offer our customers today.”

