Misr Beni Suef Cement announces return to profitability in 2023

ICR Newsroom By 12 March 2024

On 7 March 2024, Misr Beni Suef Cement Company SAE (MBSC) reported that it made a net profit of EGP369.102m (US$7.520m) after tax in 2023. This comes after they reported net losses of EGP145.945m in 2022.



In 2022 the company reported sales of EGP1.844bn. Over the same period in 2023, MBSC’s sales grew to EGP2.023bn.



The company’s return to profitability, following a year of net losses, could be attributed to its 9.7 per cent sales growth in 2023.



MBSC is an Egypt-based cement producer, with a clinker capacity of 3.135Mta and a cement capacity of 5.541Mta.







