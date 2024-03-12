ABB and Salt X extend collaboration for electrification of calcination process

ABB and Sweden-based green tech company Salt X have signed an agreement to enable further development of electric arc calcination (EAC).



Under the new agreement, Salt X will further develop its innovative EAC technology, which makes it possible to reach several thousand degrees Celsius. The electric plasma solution reinvents industrial calcination and replaces fossil fuel-based heating with renewable electricity while capturing the CO₂ emissions released.



ABB will contribute with control and electrical systems for the EAC, creating a strong joint offering to the market. The collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialisation of Salt X's electrification and carbon separation technology.



“At ABB, we are at the core of accelerating decarbonization in the cement and other emission-intensive industries whilst providing world-class solutions to our customers,” said Michael Marti, Global Growth Industries Business Line Manager, ABB Process Industries. “Our collaboration with Salt X marks a significant milestone in this journey. The technology benefits are two-fold; replacing the use of fossil fuels through renewable electricity in the calcination process and enabling cost efficient capture of the carbon emissions at the same time. It will be a highly effective way of curbing lime production emissions.”



The companies first initiated a collaboration for electrifying the industrial process of calcination in 2022. This intensified in 2023 with the construction of Salt X's research and test facility (ECRC).

