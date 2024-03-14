Humboldt Wedag India & KIMA Process Control form strategic alliance

14 March 2024

Humboldt Wedag India Pvt Ltd (HW India) has partnered KIMA Process Control in a strategic alliance. HW India becomes the exclusive sales and service partner for KIMA Process Control in India, further solidifying its commitment to delivering cutting-edge process control solutions for the cement sector.

KIMA Process Control's advanced products will complement HW India's existing portfolio of equipment and services, strengthening its position as a one-stop solution provider for the cement industry. The partnership will also enable HW India to provide comprehensive after-sales support and technical assistance, ensuring seamless integration and maximum performance latest process control solutions in Indian cement plants.

Ashok Dembla, president of HW India, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to partner with KIMA Process Control, a renowned global leader in cement process optimisation. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to our customers. Together, we will empower Indian cement manufacturers to achieve higher levels of efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness."

"We are delighted to have HW India as our exclusive partner in India," said Dirk Schmidt, director of KIMA Process Control. "Their deep understanding of the Indian cement industry, coupled with their strong technical expertise, makes them the ideal partner for us. We are confident that this collaboration will drive significant growth and success for both organisations."

