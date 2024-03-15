WCA host 7th General Assembly in London

15 March 2024

The World Cement Association (WCA) held its 7th General Assembly on February 27th in London at the National Liberal Club. Representatives from member organisations participated in the GA, both in-person and virtually, engaging in discussions on current activities, upcoming plans, and the election of new board members. The event concluded with a networking lunch, providing an opportunity for members to connect and exchange ideas. The agenda featured a comprehensive outlook on the global cement industry presented by Arnaud Pinatel, partner at On Field Investment Research.



WCA President, Mr Wei Rushan, who is also the president and executive director of China National Building Materials Co Ltd (CNBM), delivered an address, discussing pressing industry issues such as carbon trading, overcapacity and key technological developments. Furthermore, he shared insights into the resilience of firms globally, highlighting their ability to navigate adversity and capitalise on opportunities in challenging times.



WCA members were pleased to elect two new directors: Mohamed Naciri, CIMAT/CIMAF’s general managing director and Matias Cardarelli, PPC’s CEO. Mr Cardarelli replaced Roland van Wijnen who was previously PPC’s representative on the Board of Directors from 2020. The WCA would like to thank Mr Van Wijnen for his contributions.



In his report Ian Riley, CEO of WCA, reflected on the achievements of 2023 and outlined plans for the year ahead, notably highlighting the eagerly anticipated WCA Annual Conference scheduled for May in Nanjing, China. Mr Riley also encouraged members to participate in the 2024 WCA Awards, where outstanding contributions to the industry will be recognised. The WCA’s 7th annual conference, will be taking place from 18-19 May 2024, in Nanjing, China.

