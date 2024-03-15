Holcim Mexico appoints Jorge Gonzalez as CFO

ICR Newsroom By 15 March 2024

Jorge Gonzalez has been named as the new CFO of Holcim Mexico, the Mexican division of one of the largest global producers of building materials. This move, by the company, is reportedly aimed at strengthening their position as an industry leader in sustainable construction materials.

The new CFO says, “I am excited to take on this new challenge at a key moment for Holcim Mexico, in which we are accelerating our growth in the country significantly.” This appointment comes after the executive’s running of Holcim Mexico’s Comptroller’s Office, following his success in high-impact areas for the company in Mexico, Switzerland, Ecuador and Spain.

Mr Gonzalez states, “My goal is to further strengthen our financial and operation position, ensuring that we continue to lead the way to a greener and more profitable future.”

