PyroGenesis signs contract for plasma torch project

18 March 2024

Canada-based PyroGenesis, a specialist in advanced plasma processes, has signed a contract with a US structural materials company to design and build a system tailored for laboratory-scale cement production applications. The system will include a plasma torch, a refractory furnace, and the required gas, power, and cooling components and peripherals. The system was contracted to provide the client with the increased power and heat levels required for advanced cement development and testing, but without the fossil fuels and resultant emissions a gas-fueled system would normally generate.

According to PyroGenesis, subsequent phases of the project may require a refractory lined reactor and other systems for additional development. The first phase of the contract is worth approximately CAD$450,000 (US$332,241) and is funded in part by the US Department of Energy (DOE).

“The cement industry is one we have been targeting, as it is one of the highest-emitting industrial sectors, responsible for more than eight per cent of global CO 2 emissions. We believe our greenhouse gas-free technologies are a perfect solution to help the cement industry decarbonise by replacing fossil-fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ electric plasma torches in various process steps, effectively moving towards green cement. This first contract with an expert in advanced structural cement development opens the door to future projects in the cement industry,” said Peter Pascali, CEO and president of PyroGenesis.

PyroGenesis specialises in developing plasma torches for use in high temperature applications. Plasma torches, as a high and ultra-high temperature application, are part of the company’s Energy Transition and Emissions Reduction tier, where fuel switching to the company’s electric-powered torches helps heavy industry reduce fossil fuel use and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Published under