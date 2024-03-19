Holcim Philippines and Megawide renew supply contract

19 March 2024

Holcim Philippines has renewed its supply agreement with infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Holcim will supply the cement requirements of Megawide’s Precast and Construction Solutions (PCS) projects across the island of Luzon in 2024. This partnership is a continuation of a collaboration between Holcim and Megawide that began in 2016.



“With our renewed supply agreement with Holcim Philippines Inc, Megawide has reinforced its linkage with a like-minded partner who supports our vision of a First-World Philippines,” remarked Markus Hennig, EVP for PCS at Megawide. “Our synergy will help form the country’s major infrastructure that are built with Megawide’s innovative solutions and Holcim’s high-quality cement products.”



Holcim Philippines' President and CEO, Horia Adrian, added, “We are grateful to Megawide for its continuing trust in our ability to support them in building important development structures in the country. We look forward to providing Megawide’s cement supply needs in 2024 and continuing engagements on possible collaborations to advance innovative and sustainable building in the Philippines."

Among the key projects Megawide is currently involved in are the Malolos-Clark Railway and the Metro Manila Subway.



