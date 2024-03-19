Riyadh Cement reports 8% uptick in sales

Saudi Arabia-based cement producer Riyadh Cement Co reported a 7.6 per cent increase in sales to SAR643.4m (US$171.6m) in 2023 when compared with SAR598m in 2022 on the back of an increase in sales volumes.



The company’s operating income slipped by 0.4 per cent YoY to SAR201.06m in 2023 from SAR201.94m. Net profit declined by 0.6 per cent SAR188.8m in 2023 from SAR189.8m in the year-ago period. Annual earnings were affected by higher general and administrative expenses as well as zakat charges.

Riyadh Cement Co operates a 3.8Mta integrated plant in Muzamiyah, one of the fastest-growing towns in Riyadh province.

