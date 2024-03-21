Heidelberg Materials opens new bagging centre at Mitchell plant

21 March 2024

Heidelberg Materials North America has installed a state-of-the-art packaging system at its Mitchell plant in Indiana, the second-largest cement plant in North America. The new bagging centre and rotating packaging system features a Ventomatic GIROMAT EVO V12 Rotary Packer, representing the latest technology. The 12-spout automated rotating packaging system can fill 3600 bags/h. Another technological advancement is the bagging centre’s automated kiosk system, which will facilitate product loading, increasing the number of trucks served and improving safety.

“Compared to earlier operations, when bags had to be put on spouts by hand, the increase in efficiency provides more opportunity,” said Toby M Knott, vice president cement sales for Heidelberg Materials North America’s Midwest Region. “Operations at Mitchell, including the bagging centre, ensure that the same quality products we’ve always offered are available on an expanded scale.”

The company has also introduced new bag styles with the new bag designs reflecting the company’s recent rebranding from Lehigh Cement to Heidelberg Materials and new company logo.

