Holcim acquires two COMOSA ready-mix plants

ICR Newsroom By 21 March 2024

Holcim has acquired two ready-mix concrete plants of COMOSA in Querétaro, central Mexico. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Holcim’s presence in the local market, which has 70 ready-mix plants.



With a total capacity of 120m3/h, Holcim will double its current capacity to 36,000m3 of concrete per month.



"This expansion not only strengthens our production network, but also underscores our continued commitment to sustainable construction and innovation," said Manuel Sirtori, director of concrete and aggregates at Holcim Mexico.

