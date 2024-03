Anhui Conch sees profit decline in 2023

21 March 2024

Anhui Conch Cement has reported turnover of CNY140,999m (US$19,588m) in 2023. This compares to CNY132,021m in the previous year.

Gross profit declined from CNY27,190m in 2022 to CNY22,364m in 2023, while profit before tax contracted from CNY20,232m to CNY13,869m over the same period.

According to the company, profit for the year came in at CNY11,018m in 2023, down from CNY16,357m in 2022.

