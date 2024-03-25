Northern Region Cement reports 50% drop in net profit in 2023

ICR Newsroom By 25 March 2024

Saudi Arabia-based Northern Region Cement Co saw a 11.6 per cent increase in revenue to SAR689.55m in 2023 from SAR617.95m in 2022. However, net profits were down by 49.9 per cent YoY to SAR556.39 in 2023 from SAR112.45m.



In the nine-month period ended on 30 September 2023, the net profits after zakat and tax reached SAR64.7m, down 14.6 per cent YoY from SAR75.72m.

