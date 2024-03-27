Caribbean Cement’s expansion underway

27 March 2024

Phase one of Caribbean Cement Co Ltd’s (CCCL’s) expansion project is well underway in Jamaica. It is anticipated that when the Rockfort plant's expansion is completed, Caribbean Cement’s existing cement-production capacity will increase by approximately 300,000t.



Phase One of CCCL’s expansion project, which will deliver an increase of up to 30 per cent in cement production, is progressing towards full completion next year. The company’s newly-appointed Managing Director, Jorge Martinez, has indicated that civil works are currently being undertaken.

“When completed, this project will further reduce our carbon emissions and deliver increased output from 2600 to 2850tpd of clinker to meet the increased local demand for cement. We will also have the capacity to explore options for exporting to other countries within the Caribbean community. These exports will benefit Jamaica’s economy through foreign currency income,” he pointed out.

With an investment of US$40m, Martinez says the project has already created new local jobs. “So far, a total of 150 skilled workers are currently employed on the project and have completed the engineering phase,” he said.

