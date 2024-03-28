Afghanistan in talks over new cement plant

28 March 2024

Turkey-based construction company 77 INSAAT has reportedly expressed an interest in setting up a cement plant in Jawzjan province in the north of Afghanistan, close to the border with Turkmenistan. According to Ariana News, 77 met with Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting minister of mining and petroleum in Afghanistan, to discuss the possibility of a new cement production facility in the Yatim Taq area.

77 has worked on a number of projects in Afghanistan in recent years, primarily within the energy sector, including the 100MW hydropower plant in Kajaki, the 15MW solar power plant in Kandahar, along with improvements to the Dahla Dam and the construction of a new waste management complex in Bagram AF.

Published under