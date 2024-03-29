UltraTech Cement raises capacity with debottlenecking programme

During the course of its capacity expansion programme, the UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group) had identified opportunities for debottlenecking and efficiency improvements across various locations, including its wholly-owned subsidiary. Some of these upgrades have since been completed, resulting in additional production capacity of 2.4Mta.



The increases in capacity were at the company's grinding units in Magdalla, Gujarat (+0.4Mta), Sonar Bangla, West Bengal (0.6Mta), Neem ka Thana, Rajasthan (+0.6Mta), and the integrated plant at Pali, Rajasthan, (+0.8Mta).



Consequently, the company’s total domestic grey cement capacity stands at 140.8Mta. Along with its overseas capacity of 5.4Mta, the company’s global capacity stands at 146.2Mta.

