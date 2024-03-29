HGH USA appoint new executive VP and general manager

HGH is delighted to announce the appointment of Johanne Lecomte as the new executive vice-president and general manager for HGH USA. Her new role has been effective since February 2024, and she has already visited the headquarters in Paris to meet with the teams and participate in strategic meetings. With over two decades of experience as a sales and BD executive, Johanne Lecomte has a robust track record in the space and defense industry, including significant roles at Airbus and Thales Alenia Space. Her expertise in technical sales to prestigious government agencies, coupled with her familiarity in transatlantic work, makes her a valuable addition to the HGH team.



Ms Lecomte’s diverse skill set extends to marketing, customer relations and communications, where she has effectively spearheaded impactful campaigns throughout her career. Holding a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, along with an MBA, she brings a unique blend of technical knowledge and strategic awareness to her new position.



Anticipating challenges in the American market, Johanne Lecomte outlined strategic plans, including a focus on efficient customer support, scaling sales operations, and fostering strategic partnerships. Her vision aligns seamlessly with HGH’s core values, emphasising customer focus, agility, teamwork and innovation spirit. North America is one of the largest markets for Spynel, Electro-Optic Testing solutions, and Industrial Thermography.

