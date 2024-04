Kant Cement Plant builds new clinker line

01 April 2024

Kyrgyz Republic-based Kant Cement Plant OJSC has commenced construction of a new dry clinker production line. The new line will have a clinker production capacity of 2500tpa, equivalent to an annual capacity of 0.8Mt.

The Kant Cement Plant, located in Ysykaty District, currently has a production capacity of 1.089Mta of cement and 0.99Mta of clinker.

