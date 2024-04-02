Ketton works faces opposition for quarry expansion plans

Peter Bell By 02 April 2024

Heidelberg Materials Ketton works plans to extend its Grange Top quarry, adjacent to Ketton cement works as mineral reserves are running out. However, hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing plans to expand a quarry at Ketton, UK.



Two new areas, already in Hanson’s ownership, known as Field 14 and Northwest Land, have been identified as suitable extensions and a planning application is currently being considered by Rutland County Council.

More than 450 people have signed a petition opposing the plans, which was handed over to leader of Liberal Democrat Rutland County Council Gale Waller. Among the objections are air quality, lighting, noise, increase in dust, sustainability, ecology and economic impacts. Residents in Empingham argue the expansion will have a negative impact beyond Ketton.

