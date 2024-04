Bedeschi SpA to supply crushing unit to Buzzi Unicem

ICR Newsroom By 03 April 2024

Bedeschi SpA has announced a finalised contract with Buzzi to provide a double-stage crushing unit for their cement plant in Guidonia, Italy.

The system will take in limestone lumps of up to 600mm and reduce these to less than 50mm. Each machine in the system will have a capacity of 750tph capacity with 2x315kW power installed.

The project marks the continuation of the relationship between Buzzi and Bedeschi.

