Flying Cement Ltd's new Line II to announce start of production

ICR Newsroom By 03 April 2024

Flying Cement Ltd has yet to officially announced the start of production of its new 9000tpd (clinker) Line II, which had a scheduled commissioning date of March 2024.

JS Research said commissioning Flying Cement’s 3Mt plant amidst low industry utilisation is challenging. The industry’s average capacity utilisation remained below 60 per cent in the recent quarter, and analysts estimated and pointed out that this could alter the dynamics of the northern market of Pakistan.

In the 1HFY23-24 the company's net sales increased from PKR2.069bn (US$0.248m) to PKR2.368bn compared to the corresponding period. Net profit increased from PKR139m to PKR171m in the current period.

