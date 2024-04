Sinai Cement sees sales surge in 2023

Suzanne Starbuck By 04 April 2024

Egypt’s Sinai Cement has reported a surge in sales, with EGP4.28bn (US$90.68m) posted for 2023, compared to EGP2.34bn in the previous year.

A consolidated net loss after tax of EGP121.42m was seen in 2023, down from EGP330.41m in 2022, while the loss per share of the holding company fell from EGP2.48 in 2022 to EGP0.91 in the following year.

On a standalone basis, the net loss after tax contracted from EGP319.8m in 2022 to EGP117.58m in 2023.

