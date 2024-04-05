Brenntag acquires Lawrence Industries

Suzanne Starbuck By 05 April 2024

Brenntag Specialties, a leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution based in Germany, has acquired Lawrence Industries Ltd, an independent specialties distributor in the UK. The move is designed to strengthen Brenntag Specialties’ position in the UK and Ireland, as well as expanding Brenntag’s Material Science portfolio across the coatings, adhesives, sealants, construction, polymer and rubber industries.

Founded over 50 years ago, Lawrence Industries is a technically-driven, independent specialty chemicals distribution company based in Staffordshire. The company serves a diverse range of markets across the UK and Ireland, supplying high-quality additives, chemicals and catalysts. The business generated sales of GBP30m (US$37.9m) in 2023.

“Lawrence Industries has developed an industry leading reputation,” said Lars Schneider, global president, Brenntag Specialties Material Science. “I am deeply impressed with Lawrence Industries and its highly capable and outstanding team, their long-established regional presence, strong specialty portfolio and experienced technical set-up.”

