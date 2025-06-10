Advertisement

Cimsa Cementos España, a subsidiary of the Turkey-based Sabanci group, plans to invest EUR12.55m this year and EUR5.43m next year in its Buñol plant in Valencia, Spain. The investment is mainly aimed at improving the use of alternative fuels, energy efficiency and developing new business lines.

Last year, the company invested EUR10.4m in a photovoltaic plant near its production facilities to supply 18 per cent of its energy needs. At the time, Director Umut Zenar said that the use of renewable energy in all its plants reached 54 per cent.