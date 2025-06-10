Advertisement

Holcim has acquired the operations of Canadian precast solutions provider Langley Concrete Group Inc. The deal will see the Switzerland-based building materials producer enter the precast concrete market in Canada.

The purchase includes two plants in Chilliwack and Duncan, British Columbia, Canada. The facilities produce a wide range of dry- and wet-cast concrete products for infrastructure applications. The plants serve the region and will strengthen Holcim’s presence in the expanding infrastructure sector.

The acquisition will see the transfer of Langley Concrete’s work force of 180.