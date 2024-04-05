Mexico implements new 25kg bag

Muriel Bal By 05 April 2024

Mexico's National Cement Chamber (Canacem) announced the implementation of 25kg bags of cement in accordance with NOM-036-1-STPS-2018, Ergonomic risk factors at work - Identification, analysis and control (Part 1).



Maribel Leyte Jiménez, Canacem's director of sustainability and environment, explained that the implementation would result in lower lumbar and spinal damage rates in the construction workers handling cement bags. The application of NOM 036, which came into force on 31 March 2024, is expected to prevent workers from being injured due to over-exertion, incorrect manual handling of loads, repetitive movements and forced postures, according to Notices Financieras. In 2022 Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that musculoskeletal diseases represented 5.2 per cent of work-related diseases.



Cementos Moctezuma said it already started its transition from 50kg to 25kg bags last year for its CPC 30 R, CPC 30 RS and Moctezuma Mortar, which are now available in 80 per cent of its Mexican territory.



“We carried out this transition successfully thanks to innovation in the infrastructure of each of our cement plants,” said José María Barroso, general director of Cementos Moctezuma, in a statement. “Our priority is to continue creating solid business opportunities together and operating, as always, in accordance with regulations.”

