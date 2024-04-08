Holcim US invests US$20.5m in Fremont low-carbon cement storage

Muriel Bal By 08 April 2024

Holcim (US) has expanded its low-carbon cement storage capacity with a 50,000t storage dome in Fremont, Nebraska, USA. Located on a 10.1ha (25 acre) plot, the 35.4m (116ft) cement storage dome will enable the company to make its ECOPlanet low-carbon cement available.



"Nebraska, Omaha in particular, and nearby Midwest cities are experiencing an influx of construction projects, with new infrastructure being introduced every day," said Patrick J. Cleary, senior vice president of Cement Sales at Holcim US. "We're proud to meet this local demand with local operations in one location and to support sustainably made products."



"Holcim and its products play an important role in state and local infrastructure," said Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg. "The company's investment in Fremont helps our community to continue to grow and the economy to expand."



With the Fremont storage dome, Holcim is meeting the Nebraska Department of Transportation's blended cement requirement to leverage the state's natural aggregate. The combination of extra storage with the addition of new more efficient rail capacity optimises transportation between Fremont and Holcim's Ste Genevieve plant, Missouri, according to Holcim US.

