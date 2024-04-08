Boral to acquire Booyal Quarries

08 April 2024

Boral Ltd has agreed to acquire Booyal Quarries in the Wide Bay region in Queensland, Australia. The strategic acquisition will secure the supply of quarry materials to Boral customers and the company's integrated operations in Wide Bay. The Wide Bay region is a high-growth market underpinned by various large-scale infrastructure projects.



"Booyal Quarries’ is a high-quality business with significant approved quarry reserves" claims Boral. It will secure a 20-year supply to Boral's integrated operations, which include Boral's asphalt and concrete plants in Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and Maryborough.



Blake Senior, Boral's general manager Concrete and Quarries Regional Queensland and Northern Territory, said the acquisition, which includes the continued employment and transfer of the current employees to Boral, further strengthens the company's national network of upstream assets and provides security of supply in regional Queensland.



“Booyal Quarries will play a key role in supplying aggregates to our asphalt and concrete operations in the region,” he said.



The transaction is subject to customary conditions which are expected to be fulfilled by May after which the acquisition will be complete.

