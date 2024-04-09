SCG to develop biochar-infused cement

Suzanne Starbuck By 09 April 2024

Siam Cement Group (SCG) is collaborating with Biochar Life, a pioneer in biochar technology for environmental sustainability, to develop biochar-infused cement and other sustainable building materials. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that targets four areas: innovative development, supply chain integration, research and sustainability, and smallholder impact.

The collaboration will involve the launch of a pilot project at Chiang Mai University for the construction of biochar-infused roads, which aims to set a precedent for sustainable construction practices worldwide. Biochar Life will also assess the feasibility of scaling biochar production to meet SCG’s material specifications to ensure a reliable supply of high-quality biochar for building materials.

According to the MoU, Both companies will engage in comprehensive research and development efforts to optimise the production and application of biochar in the construction sector, with a keen focus on environmental benefits and carbon removal credit opportunities. SCG will also explore ways in which to expand Biochar Life’s existing smallholder farmer programme through the use of mobile industrial units and other innovative technologies.

“This partnership will pave the way for SCG to disrupt the construction industry’s approach to sustainability through biochar based products. By incorporating biochar, a carbon-negative material, into cement and other building materials, Biochar Life and SCG aim to significantly reduce the carbon emissions associated with construction, contribute to the sequestration of atmospheric carbon, and enhance the durability and performance of building materials,” said the companies in a statement.

