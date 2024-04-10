Texas Lehigh Cement and Eagle Materials to launch slag cement facility

Peter Bell By 10 April 2024

Heidelberg Materials North America has announced that its Texas Lehigh Cement Co LP subsidiary, a 50-50 joint venture with Eagle Materials Inc, will start production this summer at a new slag cement facility in Houston, Texas, USA.

Construction of the new slag cement facility is nearlng completion and the new unit is expected to have a manufacturing capacity of approximately 0.5Mta. It will supplement the Texas Lehigh cement plant in Buda, Texas.

Chris Hobby, president of Heidelberg Materials North America’s Southwest Region and Board Member for Texas Lehigh Cement Co, said: “The start-up of this new plant will enable the Texas Lehigh Cement Co to broaden its support for sustainable and resilient construction projects throughout the state of Texas.”

The new facility strengthens Texas Lehigh Cement Co's cementitious footprint in Texas just as demand for more sustainable and resilient building materials is increasing. It will also enable the company to reduce the carbon intensity of its product portfolio.

