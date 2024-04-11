Refratechnik Asia joins WCA

Suzanne Starbuck By 11 April 2024

Refratechnik Asia has become an associate corporate member of the World Cement Association (WCA). Refratechnik Asia supplies high-quality refractory materials to the cement and lime industries in China, southeast Asia and Oceania. Operating across five sites and plants in China and Hong Kong, the firm manufactures approximately 120,000tpa of refractory materials.

With more than 3000 cement kilns worldwide equipped with Refratechnik products, totalling 350,000tpa of material, the Refratechnik Group has more than 2100 employees worldwide, specialises in developing, manufacturing and handling the development of specific components for cement kilns.

"As the world's largest family-owned refractory business, we are keen to see Refratechnik Asia promote its value-orientated culture within our organisation and its commitment to driving greener practices in the cement and wider construction industry. All our members have the opportunity to take part in professional committees, various activities tailored to their needs, and member forums, which we eagerly anticipate the team's contributions to," said Ian Riley, WCA's CEO.

"We're pleased to become part of WCA and look forward to exchanging ideas, sharing our research, and introducing innovative operational approaches to the network. Additionally, we hope to enhance technical and economic efficiency within the organisation while upholding our sustainability-driven company ethos," said Christof Kilb, managing director of Refratechnik Asia.

