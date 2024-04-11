Administrative changes at Fecto Cement and Fauji Cement

Fecto Cement Ltd's Company Secretary, Abdul Wahab, informed Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd (PSX) on 8 April that Hanif Idress has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Fecto Cement Ltd in place of Abdul Samad with effect from 1 April 2024. The information is also meant for PSX TRE Certificate Holders accordingly.

Meawnhile, on 8 April Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd (PSX) that Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, HI (M), (Retired) had been appointed as director and chairman of FCCL Board in place of Waqar Ahmed Malik.

Furthermore, Maj Gen Zafar UI Haq, HI (M), (Retired) has been appointed Director of the FCCL Board in place of Dr Nadeem Inayat. The appointments mentioned above take effect on 5 April 2024.

The information is also brought in the information of the members of the Exchange accordingly.

