Aggregate Industries announces Port of Liverpool Super Shed

Peter Bell By 11 April 2024

As part of a long-term plan to support increased demand for cementitious products across the UK construction market, Aggregate Industries (AIUK) has announced a significant investment into a new ‘super shed’ at the Port of Liverpool.

Owned by the UK’s second-largest port operator, Peel Ports Group, the substantial new import facility will facilitate the storage of more than 40,000t of cementitious products at any one time.

AIUK (Holcim Group) has made a long-term commitment to the Port with the signing of a 25-year lease agreement. This represents the third major deal made by the manufacturer in the last six months, as part of a strategic investment programme into deep sea terminals. The latest investment will help the business maintain a continuous supply of lower carbon cementitious solutions throughout the North of England and Wales, with the addition of two surrounding berths and a two-chamber flat store at the Portside. This will help accommodate larger vessels and improve overall transport efficiencies.

Head of Supply Chain at AIUK’s Cement Division, Matt Owen, said: “Our commitment at Liverpool is one of a series of planned developments to respond to increasing market demand across the surrounding regions.

“By investing in deep sea facilities, we’re looking to streamline operations as well as reduce the embodied carbon in our imported products, saving up to 25 per cent of CO 2 per tonne of material thanks to increased vessel capacities.

