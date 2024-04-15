Holcim Philippines Inc supports coral reef start-up

Holcim Philippines Inc is supporting Swiss social and environmental impact start-up rrreefs in helping restore coastal areas in southern Philippines using artificial coral reefs.
Holcim provides its low-carbon cement ECOPlanet to make concrete bases for 500 units modular artificial reefs by rrreefs. Designed for corals to regenerate and fish to thrive, the modules enable a reef ecosystem to regenerate without further maintenance. Holcim also provided five units made with marine bioactive concrete which allows rapid colonisation by a great diversity of plants and algae. The marine bioactive concrete is part of Holcim’s portfolio of innovative nature-based building solutions for sustainable construction.
Holcim's bases were part of the 820 3D-printed modules installed by rrreefs in an area in covering 100m in Pujada Bay in Mati, Davao Oriential in February. Declared a marine protected area in 1994, Pujada Bay is a biodiversity hotspot of diverse marine ecosystems. Its relatively sheltered waters provide a suitable environment for coral growth, allowing for thriving, interconnected coastal ecosystems.
Holcim Philippines President and CEO, Horia Adrian, said: “We are proud to support rrreefs in this important project that contribute to preserving biodiversity in the Philippines. We are excited to see this project deliver a positive impact to the communities and continue collaborations with reefs on advancing innovative building solutions for a more vibrant ecosystem in the country.”
rrreefs co-founder Josephine Graf: "We are excited to collaborate with Holcim Philippines to strengthen the foundation of our reef system and inspire further action towards a nature-positive future. By utilising our innovative 3D reef solution, we're not just building structures; we're breathing life back into marine habitats. Combining different competencies and resources, this partnership is important to us to amplify our impact in the region.”
