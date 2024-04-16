Lebap Cement takes delivery of 25 dump trucks

Turkmenistan-based Turkmen Cement plant saw delivery of 25 SYZ320C-8Y dump trucks by SANY in March during the second phase of the 1Mta Lebap cement plant project in Koytendag,
The dump trucks have a cargo capacity of 20m3 and a lifting angle of 45° with front lifting. They are powered by a Yuchai YC6MK400-50 engine and comply to Euro V emission standards.
The introduction of the trucks will improve the efficiency and reliability of construction and logistics operations.
