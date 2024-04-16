American Society of Concrete Contractors joins WCA

16 April 2024

The World Cement Association (WCA) has welcomed the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) as affiliate member.



ASCC, a non-profit association, includes approximately 720 companies and serves as the only US-wide concrete contractors’ trade association. ASCC strives to provide its members with unparalleled resources, knowledge, and advocacy, fostering excellence, innovation, and professionalism within the concrete construction sector. Through collaboration, education, and advocacy efforts, ASCC aims to empower concrete contractors to achieve success, elevate industry standards, and positively impact the concrete industry.



In response to the growing requirement for environmental responsibility, ASCC has taken proactive steps to address sustainability concerns. Last year, the association launched a dedicated Sustainability Hotline, providing members with key resources and guidance on implementing eco-friendly practices. Complementing this initiative is the establishment of the Sustainability Committee, fostering collaboration among members to develop innovative solutions aimed at reducing the industry's carbon footprint.



"We are pleased to join the WCA and advance our initiatives to elevate industry standards while promoting sustainability and innovation. ASCC looks forward to sharing the experiences of supporting our members over the last sixty years with others in the network. We remain committed to progress, fostering collaboration, and empowering professionals to be more sustainable and profitable in the ever-evolving concrete industry," said Ray Hefner, executive director of ASCC.



“ASCC's dedication to providing its members with industry insights and innovation in the concrete industry is in alignment with our organisation's core values. We welcome their contributions, resources, and collaboration opportunities to our network. Together, we hope to drive positive change for our members," states WCA's CEO, Ian Riley.

