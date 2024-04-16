Kerala cement plants handle 48,000t of non-recyclable waste

Suzanne Starbuck By 16 April 2024

Cement plants located in India's southern state of Kerala received around 48,000t of non-recyclable waste generated within the state in 2023. The waste was used to provide refuse-derived energy for the cement facilities, according to The Hindu.

The waste reportedly amounted to just under 30,000t generated by the government sector, and just over 18,000t from the private sector. According to local government sources, the waste was segregated at material collection facilities before being sent onto the cement plants for energy generation.

